Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,322 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.85% of UniFirst worth $111,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in UniFirst by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,027. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.