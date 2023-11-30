Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,916,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.10 and a 200-day moving average of $430.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $466.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.