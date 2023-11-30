FLC Capital Advisors Has $859,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8,386.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 988,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 3,572,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,554,598. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.