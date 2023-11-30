Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $63 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1,173,179.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,080 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,659. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $75.14.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

