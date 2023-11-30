Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.22% of Badger Meter worth $95,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,787. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

