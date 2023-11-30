Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Workday worth $43,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP grew its position in Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.77. 736,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.