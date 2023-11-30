Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 14,810 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $47,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $66.71. 121,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,570. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

