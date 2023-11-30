FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

