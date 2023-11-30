Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,932 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Gartner worth $88,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Gartner by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $35,935,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $428.53. 46,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.93 and its 200-day moving average is $355.29. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $434.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

