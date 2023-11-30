Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 23,763,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,210,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.