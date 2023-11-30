Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,487,915. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.59. 2,823,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,650. The firm has a market cap of $416.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

