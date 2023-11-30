FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.