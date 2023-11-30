Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Increased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,314,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 174,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 44.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,837. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.