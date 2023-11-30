Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

