FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 22,784 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. 643,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,680. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.