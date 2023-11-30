Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.35. 242,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $80.46.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.