Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 57,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

