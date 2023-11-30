Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 118,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,148. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.