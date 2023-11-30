Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJJ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.19. 32,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

