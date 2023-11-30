The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 2,071,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

