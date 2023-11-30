Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.9 %

HPQ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 1,870,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,489. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

