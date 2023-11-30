Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 41,170 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after buying an additional 696,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 633,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,113. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

