Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,342 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $271.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.