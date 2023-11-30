Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

YUM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $125.38. 159,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,512. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.