Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.63. 447,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,694. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

