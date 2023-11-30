Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $340,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.25. The company had a trading volume of 636,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,138. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.