Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.64. 1,320,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

