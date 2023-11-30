Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

