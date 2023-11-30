Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.7 %

APO stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $91.58. 742,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,475. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

