Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 436 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN remained flat at $41.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 303,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.