Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

