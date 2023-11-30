Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 816,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

