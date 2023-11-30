Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-5.25 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 308,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

