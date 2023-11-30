iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,023 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

