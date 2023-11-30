Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BHP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 411,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.