Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,834,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,681,776 shares.The stock last traded at $33.12 and had previously closed at $32.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.