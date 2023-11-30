Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 721,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,697,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.
Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.1 %
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030,852 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
