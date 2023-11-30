Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 820,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,407,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.06 million, a P/E ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 77.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.