Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,004,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,921,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.