Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 95.9% in November

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,219. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.91.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
