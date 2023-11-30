Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Short Interest Up 260.0% in November

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VR traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.52.

Get Global X Metaverse ETF alerts:

Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.