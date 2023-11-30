Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Short Interest Up 260.0% in November

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Global X Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ VR traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.52.
Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile
