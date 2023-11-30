Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the October 31st total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1272 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

