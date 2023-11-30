Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OKTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

OKTA stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,240. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

