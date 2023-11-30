First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

