Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 1,515.1% in November

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 1,515.1% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

SHECY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

