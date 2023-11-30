Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 180,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $515.05 million during the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

