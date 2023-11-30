RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,625.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,685,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBCP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.52. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,262. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $121.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

RBC Bearings Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

