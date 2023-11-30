Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 490.2% in November

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 490.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ALVOF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.