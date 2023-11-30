Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.46. 106,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,146. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.33.

Get Great Pacific Gold alerts:

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.