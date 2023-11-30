Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.46. 106,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,146. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.33.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
