Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Servotronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 1,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 28.91%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Servotronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

